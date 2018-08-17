Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A person allegedly trying to elude police was injured in a crash on I-95 in Bucks County.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-95 past the Street Road exit in Bensalem.

Pennsylvania State Police were attempting to stop a vehicle when they say the driver sped off.

The car then crashed into another vehicle in a construction zone.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

It is not clear at this time why police were pulling over the driver.

