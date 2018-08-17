Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem

A person allegedly trying to elude police was injured in a crash on I-95 in Bucks County.It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-95 past the Street Road exit in Bensalem.Pennsylvania State Police were attempting to stop a vehicle when they say the driver sped off.The car then crashed into another vehicle in a construction zone.The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.It is not clear at this time why police were pulling over the driver.------