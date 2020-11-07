Man arrested in Penn's Landing after driving into Delaware River, faces DUI charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers arrested one man early Saturday in Penn's Landing after he drove his car into the Delaware River.

Police responded to calls about a car in the river near Race Street Pier just after midnight.

Investigators said the driver was drunk and drove down Race Street, crossed Christopher Columbus Boulevard, and then onto the old Duck Boat ramp near the pier.

The vehicle ended up partially in the Delaware River.

Police said the man and a female passenger were not injured.

The driver was taken into custody and faces DUI charges.
