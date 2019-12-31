Driver escapes after SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pennsylvania street

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver managed to safely escape after an SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole that opened in an Easton, Pennsylvania street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at James and East Kleinhans streets.

"I just heard this loud boom kind of sound. It kind of sounded like the garbage can going into the back of a garbage truck," Tanya Rinebold told WFMZ-TV.

City workers were able to remove the SUV from the sinkhole and began repairs.

However, they said it may be some time before the street can be reopened.

The city of Easton says a water main break is to blame.
