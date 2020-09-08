Driver found shot in neck in Falls Township; alleged gunman arrested: Police

By
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a driver was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Falls Township.

Police say an officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers later found the alleged shooter a short distance away from the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and N. Olds Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call a Falls Township police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing Bridgeton girl
9/11 memorial vandalized just days before anniversary
Suspect charged after 2 stabbed at Jersey shore
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
Mechanic responding to call attacked, struck with bat: Police
Rochester police command staff retiring after Daniel Prude death
Pa. indoor dining can expand to 50% starting Sept. 21
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today
Oregon Diner regulars return as Philly indoor dining resumes
South Jersey officer dies following on-duty life-saving incident
1st day of school for NJ students looks different
Philadelphia opens Access Centers for students
More TOP STORIES News