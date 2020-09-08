Driver found shot in neck in Falls Township; alleged gunman arrested: Police

By
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a driver was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Falls Township.

Police say an officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers later found the alleged shooter a short distance away from the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and N. Olds Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call a Falls Township police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing Bridgeton girl
9/11 memorial vandalized just days before anniversary
Suspect charged after 2 stabbed at Jersey shore
Rochester police leaders retiring after Daniel Prude suffocation death
Indoor dining returns in Philly; parking fees reduced at some garages
Pa. indoor dining can expand to 50% starting Sept. 21
Some reluctant as Philadelphia reopens indoor dining at 25% capacity
Show More
AccuWeather: More Clouds South, More Sunshine North on Wednesday
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
An inside look into schools returning in person
Action News "attends" class at West Chester University
Mechanic responding to call attacked, struck with bat: Police
More TOP STORIES News