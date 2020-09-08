Driver found shot in neck in Falls Township; gunman flees scene: Police

By
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are still looking for the gunman who they say shot a driver on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Falls Township.

Police say an officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The male driver was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Police first said they arrested the shooter, but later announced that the individuals being questioned were not involved in the incident.

Authorities believe the suspect is a light-skinned Black male, thin build, with no shirt, black pants, and last seen running from the scene.

The suspect was allegedly running through yards in the Fairless Hills area sometime after the shooting, though, officers were unable to find the man.

Investigators believe the suspect may be connected to this vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Dennis O'Connell at 215-949-9100 ext 416.

