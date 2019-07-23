Driver in truck knocks down wires, power poles in Berks County

LEESPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dash camera captured a frightening scene Wednesday on a road in Berks County.

A truck hauling an oversized load ran into a wire hanging across the road, taking down several power poles with it.

Sparks went flying when it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 61 in Leesport.

Luckily, no one was hurt in all of this.

The Northern Berks Regional Police Department wants to talk with the driver of that black pickup truck to get his or her perspective on how it all played out.

Anyone with information on that driver is asked to contact police.
