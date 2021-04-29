Driver intentionally plows into outdoor crowd in Philadelphia; 2 hurt: Police

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Front Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Police say the patrons were sitting at an outdoor bar in Kensington when the U-Haul truck plowed into the outdoor seating area.
Developing: Uhaul truck strikes people and then police vehicles. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Obflndif0S— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) April 29, 2021
At least two people were injured. There is no immediate word on their conditions.
The suspects led officers on a brief pursuit before they were arrested near American Street and Indiana Avenue.
