Driver intentionally plows into outdoor crowd in Philadelphia; 2 hurt: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two men who are accused of intentionally driving a U-Haul truck into an outdoor crowd of people on Thursday night.It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Front Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.Police say the patrons were sitting at an outdoor bar in Kensington when the U-Haul truck plowed into the outdoor seating area.At least two people were injured. There is no immediate word on their conditions.The suspects led officers on a brief pursuit before they were arrested near American Street and Indiana Avenue.