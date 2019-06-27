Driver killed after crashing into Delaware County church

WOODLYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man was killed after crashing his car into the side of a Delaware County church Thursday morning.Police said the pickup truck crashed into Woodlyn Baptist Church on MacDade Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.First responders pulled the driver from the truck but he did not survive the crash.Officials said there was significant front-end damage to the truck, however, there did not appear to be any damage to the outer wall of the church.A Ridley Park Police officer was in his car in the church parking lot and witnessed the crash.