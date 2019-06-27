Driver killed after crashing into Delaware County church

WOODLYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man was killed after crashing his car into the side of a Delaware County church Thursday morning.

Police said the pickup truck crashed into Woodlyn Baptist Church on MacDade Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

First responders pulled the driver from the truck but he did not survive the crash.

Officials said there was significant front-end damage to the truck, however, there did not appear to be any damage to the outer wall of the church.

A Ridley Park Police officer was in his car in the church parking lot and witnessed the crash.
