PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a van was killed after losing control of the vehicle and flipping over a wall on the Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the boulevard near Fillmore Terrace.
Police said the driver lost control, struck a concrete wall and flipped over the wall, sending the car tumbling about 20 feet down an embankment and landing on its roof.
Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division is investigating the incident
Driver killed after flipping car down embankment on Roosevelt Boulevard
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News