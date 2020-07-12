Driver loses control on Atlantic City Expressway; at least 4 injured

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious crash along the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday afternoon.The crash happened just passed the Hammonton exit on the eastbound lanes of the highway in Atlantic County around 3 p.m.Police say the driver lost control, sending the car into the woods.At least four people suffered serious injuries but there was no immediate word on their conditions.The road remains closed near the crash scene.