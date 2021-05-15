car accident

Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver lost control of his car and plunged 50-feet off a bridge and into the Wissahickon Creek early Saturday morning according to police.

The crash happened along the 4600 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Roxborough section.


Responding officers rescued the driver from his overturned vehicle, that was quickly filling with water.
Officials say an ambulance took the man to the hospital for evaluation.


So far no word on his condition or what caused him to lose control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxborough (philadelphia)car crashcar accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties
1 person dead after multiple vehicle crash in DE: Police
Girl, 12, killed in crash on I-95 in Delaware County
1 dead, another hurt in crash on Schuylkill Expressway: Officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rhawnhurst woman dies in house fire: Police
Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five injured, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police
Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police
Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events, including March
MOVE remains believed to be cremated have been found, mayor says
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer this weekend with spotty showers
Woman says she ended up with $19k dental loan she didn't sign for
Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties
Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East
Community holds peace walk for 16-year-old killed in Southwest Philly
More TOP STORIES News