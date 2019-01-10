Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows the moment a driver is pulled from his burning vehicle after slamming into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WPVI) --
Dramatic video shows the moment a driver is pulled from his burning vehicle after slamming into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

The crash happened in Lee County back on November 5, 2018.

Authorities say Trooper Richard Verbiest had pulled up behind a car that was stopped on the side of Interstate 75. That's when recently released video shows an out of control car veering off the highway and slamming into the rear of the police cruiser parked on the shoulder.

The video shows that the impact sparked a fire under the hood of the vehicle, and the flames quickly grew larger.

Trooper Verbiest, who was out of his patrol car assisting another motorist at the time of the impact, jumped into action - prying the door open and pulling the driver to safety.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
caught on cameradashcam videopoliceherou.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency
Show More
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Customer brings dead raccoon into McDonald's
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
Man pumps gas right before station canopy collapse
More News