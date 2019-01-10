Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser

Dramatic video shows the moment a driver is pulled from his burning vehicle after slamming into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.The crash happened in Lee County back on November 5, 2018.Authorities say Trooper Richard Verbiest had pulled up behind a car that was stopped on the side of Interstate 75. That's when recently released video shows an out of control car veering off the highway and slamming into the rear of the police cruiser parked on the shoulder.The video shows that the impact sparked a fire under the hood of the vehicle, and the flames quickly grew larger.Trooper Verbiest, who was out of his patrol car assisting another motorist at the time of the impact, jumped into action - prying the door open and pulling the driver to safety.-----