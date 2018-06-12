Driver rescued after car plunges into Upper Merion pond

A driver was rescued after a car plunged into a pond in Montgomery County. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver was rescued after a car plunged into a pond in Montgomery County.

It happened at Martin's Dam along Croton Road near South Warner Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a driver lost control and ended up in the water.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the submerged vehicle with just the top of the roof visible.

The driver who was rescued was not hurt.

There was no word on if the driver will face any charges.

