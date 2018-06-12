Driver rescued after car plunges into Upper Merion pond

A driver was rescued after a car plunged into a pond in Montgomery County.It happened at Martin's Dam along Croton Road near South Warner Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say a driver lost control and ended up in the water.The view from Chopper 6 showed the submerged vehicle with just the top of the roof visible.The driver who was rescued was not hurt.There was no word on if the driver will face any charges.------