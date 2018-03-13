Driver rescued after crash on Huntingdon Pike in Abington, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Serious crash in Abington: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One person has been rescued after a crash in Abington Township.

The incident happened after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Huntingdon Pike near Moreland Road.

Action News is told a motorist lost control, and the vehicle stopped short of plunging off the edge of the highway into a ditch.

First responders worked for nearly two hours to extricate the driver, who was trapped.

They were finally able to free that person. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Huntingdon Pike was shut down between Meadowbrook Drive and Moreland Road as the rescue operation proceeded.

The road was back open in both directions by 7 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstraffic accidentcrashAbington Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News