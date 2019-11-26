Driver rescued from overturned car after crash on Route 130 in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car has overturned following a crash in Burlington, New Jersey Tuesday morning.It happened just before 10 a.m. along Route 130 near Jacksonville Road.Officials said a car overturned at that location, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the victim.The victim is currently at the hospital. Their condition is not known.An investigation into a cause of the crash is underway.