Driver rescued from overturned car after crash on Route 130 in Burlington, New Jersey

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car has overturned following a crash in Burlington, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. along Route 130 near Jacksonville Road.

Officials said a car overturned at that location, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the victim.

The victim is currently at the hospital. Their condition is not known.

An investigation into a cause of the crash is underway.
