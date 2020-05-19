Driver rescued near water treatment facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- First responders rescued a driver who somehow ended up in the water in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at near a water treatment facility on Adams Street.The vehicle was found nearly submerged.The driver was trapped and had to be removed from the car.She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police are investigating how she ended up driving into the water.The Brandywine Mill Race is a water treatment facility.