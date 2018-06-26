Driver shot in Kensington, bullet misses passenger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A bullet smashed through a car windshield seriously wounding a man in the driver's seat and narrowly missing a female passenger in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at C and Somerset streets around 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Philadelphia police say they are interviewing a person of interest, as well as the woman who was in the passenger's seat at the time of the shooting. She was not hurt.

The 33-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found a rifle in the front seat with the pair. It's unclear who it belongs to or if anyone fired it during the confrontation.

