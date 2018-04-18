Driver shot while stopped at intersection in Southwest Philadelphia

Driver shot in SW Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a gunman opened fire on a driver who was stopped at an intersection in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 12 a.m. Wednesday at South 63rd and Reedland streets.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the face and the hand.

He continued driving and hit a parked car.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine who shot the man and why.

