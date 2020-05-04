accident

Woman dies after being struck by driver in Longport, New Jersey: Police

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a driver in South Jersey on Sunday.

The crash occurred along the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue right around 1:30 p.m. in Longport, New Jersey.

Police say the 86-year-old male driver from Blackwood was driving an Ford F-150 when he backed into 85-year-old Lillian Myers, of Stratford, New Jersey.

Myers was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Further details surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

It's unknown if any charges are being filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic countyaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Driver crashes into tree in Parkside, ejected from vehicle
6-vehicle crash on I-95 near Betsy Ross Bridge, injuries reported
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J, Pa., Del., joining 4 other states to buy vital coronavirus gear
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Community celebrates longtime pastor beating COVID-19
Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in Philly
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Show More
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Philly launches new 'food search' website
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
More TOP STORIES News