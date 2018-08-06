Police in New Jersey are trying to track down the driver who hit and killed a patient outside of a center for the developmentally disabled.The sprawling campus of the New Lisbon Developmental Center is nearly 1900 acres.On Monday we saw many residents roaming sections freely. As to what percentage of the more than 450 residents have that freedom, we got no answers.The deadly hit-and-run occurred around 1:22 p.m. Friday near Gilbert and Kester in the complex.David Thomas, the CEO of this intellectual and developmental disability center, was tight-lipped when we spoke to him about the incident."The state police spoke to us. They said they wanted to be the point of contact for all inquiries relating to this matter," Thomas said.State police have identified the hit-and-run victim as 56-year-old Janis Ammlung. New Lisbon officials will only say she has been at the center for a long time."We, of course, want to extend our condolences to the family and the loved ones there and we're very sorry about this tragic occurrence," Thomas said.State police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect. The say he or she was driving a dark vehicle and may have some front-end damage.The huge complex has many roads going through.Whether it was someone authorized to be on the complex grounds or someone passing through, complex officials and state police refuse to speculate.-----