Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Police have not released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or identified the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
