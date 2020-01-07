Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.
Police have not released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle or identified the victim.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
