Driver sought after hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 6 hurt in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man heading out to celebrate his birthday was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police are searching for one driver who fled the scene.It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street in the city's Overbrook Park section right outside a preschool.According to police, the driver of a 2013 Ford struck the driver of a 2001 Honda on Haverford Avenue. Both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed.Police say after the Ford struck the Honda, the vehicles then crashed into several parked cars."It looked like a bomb exploded, that's what it looked like," said one neighbor who lives near the scene of the crash.Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.Police confirm a 35-year-old man died in the wreck. Family members identified him as Chad Grey of the city's Wynnfield Heights section.Six others were injured including a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a sixth unidentified victim.The condition of the 61-year-old woman is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital."(He was) always helpful, always trying to be there for everybody, today was his birthday. Today was his birthday, this wasn't supposed to happen," said Amar Desai, who was a friend of Grey.Desai says Grey, who delivers medical equipment for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, was the father of three young children back in Jamaica."There are little kids back in Jamaica depending on him. It's just an unfortunate situation when you see somebody like that," said Desai.Residents say a number of residents rushed to try and render aid pulling victims out of the wreckage."I was proud to see that instead of all this nonsense going on in the news. Some people came together as a unit to save somebody else's life, even if it was a stranger," said a witness.Police say the woman driving the Ford fled on foot with a baby and remains at large.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.