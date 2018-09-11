Driver sought for hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured in Olney

Driver sought for hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured in Olney. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 9-year-old girl.

It happened in the 200 block of Lindley Avenue in the Olney section around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle, a gold Cadillac SRX.

Police believe the vehicle has damage to the hood and a broken grill, along with possible windshield damage on the passenger side.



It was last seen heading east on Ashdale Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

Related Topics:
philly newspedestrian struckhit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
