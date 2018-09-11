Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 9-year-old girl.It happened in the 200 block of Lindley Avenue in the Olney section around 7:30 p.m. Monday.Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle, a gold Cadillac SRX.Police believe the vehicle has damage to the hood and a broken grill, along with possible windshield damage on the passenger side.It was last seen heading east on Ashdale Street.Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.------