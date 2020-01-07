Father of 5 struck and killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia; driver sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a father of five and then fled the scene Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Police say 36-year-old Karon Underwood was struck by the driver of a silver or gray SUV, possibly a newer model Hyundai with New York plates. A witness said the driver was last seen traveling south on Broad Street.



According to officials, Underwood was found lying in the street with severe head trauma. He died at the scene.

Police said Underwood has five children, ranging in age from two to 13.

Investigators said the striking vehicle will have some front-end damage.

"There is still time to do the right thing," said Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division Capt. Mark Overwise. "Not sure what you hit and there is damage to your car and you were in the area at the time? There is still time to do the right thing and turn yourself in."

EMBED More News Videos

Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on January 6, 2020.



Investigators are checking surveillance video near the scene for any clues.

"With those car parts, as well as witnesses that gave us a good description and possibly these cameras that may have recorded the accident, hopefully we can identify the striking vehicle and the driver," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and run
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
AccuWeather: Rain and wet snow later today, slushy spots possible
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Firefighters battle Ridley Township house fire
Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer on ramp to Rte. 55
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
2 children shot for throwing snowballs
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
ESPN: Panthers to hire fmr. Temple coach Matt Rhule
Carrie Underwood to headline Jersey Shore country music festival
More TOP STORIES News