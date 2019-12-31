Driver speaks out after SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Easton, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5800405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street on December 30, 2019

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The driver of this SUV is speaking out after a sinkhole swallowed up the vehicle in Northampton County.The incident, which was all caught on camera, happened on Monday in Easton, Pa.The driver, MD Islam, says he and a friend were coming home from lunch when the road suddenly collapsed.He says water and rocks were rushing underneath the street.Islam also hurt his back and shoulder while trying to escape."I tried to open my driver side door, but I couldn't," he said. "Then I'm rolling the window and I jump out."Easton city road crews were working on fixing the large sinkhole Tuesday.Islam says he has not heard from the city. Although he has insurance, he does not know who will pay to fix his vehicle.