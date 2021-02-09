carjacking

Violent carjacking in Newark, Delaware sends victim to the hospital

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man in his 20s was beaten and stabbed in the back during a violent carjacking in Delaware, police said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Old Chestnut Hill Road and Glyn Drive in Newark.

Police found the victim about a block away after they said he had tried to run from the scene where the car was stolen.

The victim was rushed to Christiana Hospital. His condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the carjacker at this time.
