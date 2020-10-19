Driver suffering gunshot wound killed after crash on I-95 in Tinicum Township

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a crash on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is now a homicide investigation.It happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township.Around 5:30 p.m. police found a driver who crashed into the guard rail in the soundbound lane of the highway.Upon further investigation, the driver who sustained a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene, said police.Chopper 6 was over the wreck as police diverted southbound traffic onto the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes remain closed at this time.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 484-840-1000.