Driver suffering gunshot wound killed after crash on I-95 in Tinicum Township

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a crash on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is now a homicide investigation.

It happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township.

Around 5:30 p.m. police found a driver who crashed into the guard rail in the soundbound lane of the highway.

Upon further investigation, the driver who sustained a gunshot wound was found dead at the scene, said police.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck as police diverted southbound traffic onto the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 484-840-1000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyaccidenttraffic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Our America: Living While Black
Woman struck, killed by stray bullet while driving
Temple helping to ID cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients
High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pa. is ground zero for the election litigation in 2020
Show More
Ertz expected out 3-4 weeks; Sanders likely out vs. Giants
NJ man goes from heavy metal band to heavy lifting for charity
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Man arrested, charged in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Santa sitting behind plexiglass shield at Philly area malls
More TOP STORIES News