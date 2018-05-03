Driver takes burning trash truck to Montco fire station

EMBED </>More Videos

Trash truck catches fire in Whitemarsh Twp. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A trash truck caught fire and continued to burn as it rolled around Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County.

An Action News viewer captured video of the scene.

Officials say the driver noticed the flames on his truck and managed to drive over to the Spring Mill Fire Company as the trash burned.

The driver dumped the burning trash on the fire station parking lot.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfiretrashWhitemarsh Township
