Driver who side-swiped police cruiser charged with DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver hits patrol car in Ocean County, N.J. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 4, 2019.

STAFFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities arrested a man for driving under the influence after he hit a police vehicle in Ocean County, New Jersey.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Route 9 in Stafford Township.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old William Dippolito, side-swiped the cruiser and kept going.

Shortly after, police caught up to Dippolito and took him into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsDUIdui crashpoliceStafford Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Teen critical after falling through ice at Cadwalader Park
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Third border tunnel leading north from Mexico to U.S. found
Show More
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Hershey fixes tips of its Kisses
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
More News