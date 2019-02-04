Driver who side-swiped police cruiser charged with DUI

STAFFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Authorities arrested a man for driving under the influence after he hit a police vehicle in Ocean County, New Jersey.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Route 9 in Stafford Township.
Police say the driver, 31-year-old William Dippolito, side-swiped the cruiser and kept going.
Shortly after, police caught up to Dippolito and took him into custody.
No one was hurt in the incident.
