Search for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez in Ohio town turns up negative, police say

Officials said an anonymous tip led to a search for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez this weekend.

However, Bridgeton police said there is false information circulating that authorities located a deceased Dulce during that search.

In a post on Facebook, the Bridgeton Police Department entitled "False Dulce Alavez Information," police confirmed that authorities in Austintown, Ohio conducted a search based on a tip they received, but said the search turned up "negative results in regard to any discovery or any information pertaining to (the) investigation."

Dulce was visiting Bridgeton City Park on a family outing Sept. 16 when she disappeared.

The FBI along with Bridgeton Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office have been working to locate the girl.

A reward currently stands at $75,000.
