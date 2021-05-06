free food

Nurses, health care workers can get free medium coffee at Dunkin' | Here's how

By
Free Dunkin' coffee for nurses, health care workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' is celebrating National Nurses Day with free coffee.

The chain is giving away a free medium cup to all nurses and health care workers on Thursday, May 6.

An employee badge is all that's required for the pick-me-up.



"In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes' tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe," Dunkin' said in a statement.



With their ID, nurses and health care workers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations - no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

