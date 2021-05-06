Nurses, health care workers can get free medium coffee at Dunkin' | Here's how

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10573800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Covid-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, these three new spots for food and drink bravely ventured forward to open during the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' is celebrating National Nurses Day with free coffee.The chain is giving away a free medium cup to all nurses and health care workers on Thursday, May 6.An employee badge is all that's required for the pick-me-up."In honor of National Nurses Day, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes' tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe," Dunkin' said in a statement.With their ID, nurses and health care workers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations - no purchase necessary, while supplies last.