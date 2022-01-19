feel good

Philabundance receives $120,000 donation from Dunkin's 'Roast Hunger' program

Dunkin franchisees have raised over $2.2 million since the program began in 2011.
6abc joins Dunkin' to present $120,000 donation to Philabundance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc partnered with Dunkin' on Tuesday to present Philabundance with a large donation to help in the fight against hunger around the region.

The donation comes from Dunkin's Roast Hunger 2021 program that began on Thanksgiving Day.

For every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks members, Dunkin's Philadelphia-area franchisees donated a dollar to five regional food bank partners, including Philabundance.

This year's donation added up to $120,000.

"This money that's donated goes so far and does so much. The pandemic made things even worse this year than they already were. So this is just such a necessity that we do this and we come together," said 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

Dunkin franchisees have raised over $2.2 million since the program began in 2011.

