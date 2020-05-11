19 year old shot getting into car in East Mount Airy, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the back while getting into his car in East Mount Airy Sunday night.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of East Duval Street.Investigators said they found 5 shell casings at the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for footage.