Wilmington police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob two banks on Monday morning.Officers with K-9s searched the area outside the Citizens Bank at 10th and Market Streets.That's where, police say, the suspect ran out of the bank with money. A dye pack inside the bag exploded and the suspect dropped the bag of cash.Investigators believe the same suspect tried, also unsuccessfully, to rob the nearby PNC Bank moments earlier.The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40's, standing 5'6" to 5'9" tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.