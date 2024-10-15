Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologized Monday for gesturing and jawing at fans in the final moments of a win during which restless fans booed a listless performance and "Fire Nick!" chants permeated pockets at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sirianni - a habitual trash-talker - put a finger to his right ear and chirped at fans in the first rows at the Linc on Sunday. Flanked by his three young children, Sirianni defend his antics following a narrow win over Cleveland, saying he was simply "excited" to get a victory. The fourth-year coach added the Eagles "don't necessarily like it" when fans boo at home games.

Jalen Hurts throws 2 TD passes as the Eagles hold off the Browns 20-16

Sirianni struck a conciliatory tone for his behavior a day later after his boorish behavior was ripped by fans and media.

"I was trying to bring energy yesterday. Energy, enthusiasm," Sirianni said Monday. "I'm sorry and disappointed at how my energy was directed at the end of the game. My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys. I have to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy and that wasn't the time."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sirianni said players had urged him over the bye week to bring the type of passion he flashed on the sideline when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and started 10-1 last year. Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham were among the veterans who publicly supported Sirianni after the Eagles (3-2) held on to beat lowly Cleveland 20-16.

Sirianni said as of late Monday afternoon he not yet met with team owner Jeffrey Lurie. Sirianni attributed his turnaround in tone to a period of reflection and equated the apology in football terms, saying it was no different from when a coach wished he could have a do-over on a bad play.

"You want to be passionate and have energy just like I did in there today with the guys when we watched film together," Sirianni said. "It's having that discernment of when to do that. I wish there was a playbook for stuff like that. It would make the job a little bit easier to do."

Perhaps his most infamous fan interaction came last season when he barked at Chiefs fans after the Eagles won a Super Bowl rematch. The pressure was ratcheted up on Sirianni after the Eagles lost six of seven games (including playoffs) down the stretch, which left his job status in doubt over the summer. He earned a reprieve from Lurie - only to find himself swirling in controversy again for failing to keep his emotions in check against Eagles fans.

"We have the best fans in the world. There's no place like this," Sirianni said. "They show up and show out no matter where we are. Brazil, Arizona, it doesn't matter."