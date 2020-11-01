Action News Sports

Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson out vs. Dallas Cowboys with knee injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson was inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Johnson has a knee injury but practiced fully on Friday and was listed as questionable. The Eagles (2-4-1) had three starters returning from injuries: left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.


The Cowboys (2-5) were without quarterback Andy Dalton because of a concussion. Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick, made his first career start in Dalton's place. Linebacker Sean Lee was also active for the first time this season for Dallas after missing the first seven games with a hernia.

Also inactive for the Cowboys: wide receiver Malik Turner, safety Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford.

The Eagles were also missing tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) and wide receivers DeSean Jackson (foot) and Alshon Jeffery (calf).


The other inactive players for the Eagles were quarterback Nate Sudfeld and defensive backs Cre'Von LeBlanc and Craig James.

-- The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.
