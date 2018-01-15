Eagles fan charged with punching police horse after being ejected from game

WPVI/ Philadelphia Police

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Whitehall Township man is charged with punching a Philadelphia Police horse over the weekend.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday's Eagles game.

Police said 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the game and while he was leaving he punched a police horse on the 1100 block of Pattison Avenue.

Police said Hendricks was charged in connection with an assault on a police horse.

