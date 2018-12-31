Eagles' fans excited over team heading to the playoffs

Chickie and Pete's in South Philadelphia was filled with Eagles fans Monday.Steve Lamb of Northeast Philadelphia said, "Not a fan, I'm a Philly Philly Eagles like I can't even think of the right word but I'm nuts with it."Kids sat down with their families decked out in Kelly green after two key games on Sunday where the Eagles crushed the Redskins with a 24-0 win and the Bears beat the Vikings."My cousin Lives in Chicago and I want to beat him," said Roger Murphy of West Chester.For a second straight season, Nick Foles leads the Eagles to the NFC Playoffs.We asked Lamb if he thought we'd make it this far. He said, "Did I think so, no but I'm excited that we did I don't care about what happened all year long, all I care about is now and found forward and trying to get another ring."The Eagles will be facing the bears in Chicago. To get tickets on your own you'll have to go through the Bears ticket office or through StubHub or Ticketmaster which have both been verified through the NFL. If you want to celebrate with Eagles fans in Chicago you can book through Green Legion.All you have to do is book your flight out there and then they'll take care of your hotel, tailgate, and transportation to the game.Michael Diaz, Social media director of Green Legion said, "We bring the fans that come with us, they bring the spirit and the comradery, we just try and provide the good outlet for them all to get together.""I'm not pumped. I'm crazy, I'm ecstatic, I'm nuts. We ready to do the thing to the bears you Think I forgot what they did to us in the fog bowl, its payback time," said Lamb.Let's keep those chants going throughout the week! Kickoff is set to start at 4:40 p.m. against the bears in Chicago on Sunday.------