Philadelphia Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles said a player tested positive Thursday morning for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.While the Eagles did not report a name, sources confirm to ESPN's Tim McManus the player was wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.The Eagles said close contacts were also identified through contact tracing and are in self-isolation, as well.McManus said those close contacts include wide receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett.Sources tell McManus all three have been placed on the Eagles Reserve/COVID-19 list.The Eagles said they are following all NFL-NFLPA protocols.Here is the Eagles full statement:"The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."The Eagles play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.