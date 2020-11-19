Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles said a player tested positive Thursday morning for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

While the Eagles did not report a name, sources confirm to ESPN's Tim McManus the player was wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

The Eagles said close contacts were also identified through contact tracing and are in self-isolation, as well.



McManus said those close contacts include wide receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett.

SEE ALSO: 'Maybe Next Year' shows Eagles fans' underdog spirit during Super Bowl run
EMBED More News Videos

A new documentary shows Eagles fans' journeys through the underdog Super Bowl season.



Sources tell McManus all three have been placed on the Eagles Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles said they are following all NFL-NFLPA protocols.

Here is the Eagles full statement:

"The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."



SEE ALSO: Is practice to blame for Eagles' myriad issues in 2020?

The Eagles play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia eaglescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Is practice to blame for Eagles' myriad issues in 2020?
Giants player tests positive for COVID-19 day after hosting Eagles
Nick Foles carted off in final minute of Monday Night Football
Giants beat Eagles 27-17
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania lays out COVID vaccine plan, reports over 7K new cases
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Philadelphia's new COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Trump invites Michigan GOP leaders to White House
Students, parents, alumni stunned at Catholic schools' closure
Local governors issue statement on importance of in-person learning
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Show More
Philly police commissioner in self-quarantine after employee tests positive
Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Pandemic prevents usual Groundhog Day crowd from seeing Punxsutawney Phil
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
NJ high school winter sports competition to begin after New Year
More TOP STORIES News