Philadelphia Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19

While the Eagles did not report a name, sources confirm to ESPN's Tim McManus the player was wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
The Eagles said close contacts were also identified through contact tracing and are in self-isolation, as well.
Source confirms JJ Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and Burnett and being placed on COVID-19 list, with Arcega-Whiteside testing positive.
McManus said those close contacts include wide receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett.
Sources tell McManus all three have been placed on the Eagles Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Eagles said they are following all NFL-NFLPA protocols.
Here is the Eagles full statement:
"The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing are in self-isolation. We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter."
November 19, 2020
The Eagles play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.