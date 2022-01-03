Eagles fan who fell when railing collapses speaks about meeting Jalen Hurts | See Video

Birds' fans were taking pictures of quarterback Jalen Hurts as he headed to the locker room following the team's win over Washington when the incident occurred.
Hurts was not injured. In fact, the Eagles QB helped the fans back onto their feet. No serious injuries were reported.
Eagles clinch playoff berth by beating Washington, Packers win over Vikings
"I'm happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts said in a postgame press conference. "It's crazy stuff. It's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation."
One of the fans, Andrew Collins of Brooklawn, New Jersey, was recording when the railing gave way. He says there were about 30 people behind him when the railing collapsed.
Here’s the moment that my friend @AndubC856 was congratulating Hurts and FedExField fell apart. Andrew is fine, said Hurts was awesome and gave him his gloves 🦅#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hkXHSDP63P— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 2, 2022
"It totally caught everybody off guard. I wasn't expecting the thing to break, but it doesn't surprise me that it did," Collins told Action News. "I was trying to give Hurts a high five. I thought I gave him a high five - next thing I know, I look up and he's on top of me, pulling me up, giving me a hug."
Hurts snapped selfies with Collins and others fans. He even gave Collins his game-worn gloves.
Dave, that’s me almost taking him out. I swear it was by accident. Got his glove tho. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/aJKf21gN7P— Andrew Collins (@AndubC856) January 2, 2022
Collins said he walked away with a sore back but insisted that it was worth it to meet the Eagles quarterback.
Hurts helped him up and took a photo with Andrew. Then gave him his gloves. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/JqePIWDlG0— Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 2, 2022
The Washington Football Team issued a statement that reads:
"The Washington Football Team is aware of an incident in the North Field Tunnel following today's game. To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord.
We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."
Hurts helped the Eagles secure a win against the Washington Football Team with a final score 20-16 to move one step closer to the playoffs.
Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory.
By the end of the night, the Eagles secured an NFC wild-card spot.
The Eagles will host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. The game will air on 6abc.