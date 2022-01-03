collapse

Eagles fan who fell when railing collapses speaks about meeting Jalen Hurts | See Video

"It totally caught everybody off guard," Eagles fan Andrew Collins of Brooklawn, New Jersey said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles fan speaks about meeting Hurts after railing falls

LANDOVER, Maryland (WPVI) -- Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedEx Field in Washington, D.C. on Sunday when a railing collapsed sending fans tumbling.

A railing surrounding fans collapses causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon



Birds' fans were taking pictures of quarterback Jalen Hurts as he headed to the locker room following the team's win over Washington when the incident occurred.
EMBED More News Videos

Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.



Hurts was not injured. In fact, the Eagles QB helped the fans back onto their feet. No serious injuries were reported.

Eagles clinch playoff berth by beating Washington, Packers win over Vikings

"I'm happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts said in a postgame press conference. "It's crazy stuff. It's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation."

EMBED More News Videos

Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.



One of the fans, Andrew Collins of Brooklawn, New Jersey, was recording when the railing gave way. He says there were about 30 people behind him when the railing collapsed.



"It totally caught everybody off guard. I wasn't expecting the thing to break, but it doesn't surprise me that it did," Collins told Action News. "I was trying to give Hurts a high five. I thought I gave him a high five - next thing I know, I look up and he's on top of me, pulling me up, giving me a hug."

Hurts snapped selfies with Collins and others fans. He even gave Collins his game-worn gloves.



Collins said he walked away with a sore back but insisted that it was worth it to meet the Eagles quarterback.



The Washington Football Team issued a statement that reads:

"The Washington Football Team is aware of an incident in the North Field Tunnel following today's game. To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord.

We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

Fans lay on the ground after a railing collapsed causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon



Hurts helped the Eagles secure a win against the Washington Football Team with a final score 20-16 to move one step closer to the playoffs.

Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory.

By the end of the night, the Eagles secured an NFC wild-card spot.

The Eagles will host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. The game will air on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandnflcollapsephiladelphia eaglessportsaccident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
VIDEO: Railing collapses as Eagles' Jalen Hurts leaves the field
Warehouse building partially collapses in Burlington County
Philadelphia house collapse leaves 2 men hurt
3-alarm fire leads to collapse at Trenton building
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking snow through the Delaware Valley
Check School Closings and Delays
Winter Storm: State of emergency for South Jersey; snow moves in
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What you need to know about Philly's vaccine indoor dining requirement
Brown walks away from Bucs; Arians, Brady comment on situation
Mummers Parade returns after missing a year (and a day) | See Results
Show More
School districts making changes to schedules due to COVID
Eagles clinch playoffs by beating Washington, Packers win over Vikings
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
NJ first lady tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
More TOP STORIES News