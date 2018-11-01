Pictured: A toy gun that prompted a lockdown of Upper Darby High School on November 1, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4595348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> View from Chopper 6 over Upper Darby High School after the school was placed on lockdown on November 1, 2018.

Upper Darby High School has issued an early dismissal Thursday after a student brought a plastic gun into the building prompting a lockdown.Officials say walkers were dismissed at 11 a.m. and transportation for other students arrived at the school at 11:15 a.m.All after-school and evening activities for the high school have been canceled.According to the school district, shortly after 8 a.m., high school administrators were alerted of a gun seen in a student's a backpack."The eyewitness was not able to identify the student, and a lockdown was called," Acting Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry said in a statement.Upper Darby police responded to the scene and conducted a search of the school.Officers located a plastic gun in the possession of one of the students."The student was apprehended and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:25 a.m.," McGarry said.The Upper Darby Police Department said during the lockdown, they received 14 calls that they could not respond to."Five of them were priority calls handled by outside jurisdictions. Before you do anything irresponsible at one of our schools, remember that you are putting others in need at risk," police said on Twitter.In his statement, McGarry said he understands how unnerving this type of situation is for the community."I am sorry for the anxiety caused by this morning's situation and appreciate your support as we always keep our children's safety as our top priority," McGarry said.------