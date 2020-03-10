earth day

The first Earth Day celebrations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is bringing you 50 days of coverage leading up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in April.

On April 22, 1970, Earth Day became an official United States holiday.

Philadelphia hosted an entire week of Earth Day celebrations in 1970, drawing more than 20,000 people to Fairmount Park and nearly 7,000 more to Independence Mall.

50 for 50: Action News celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day

The concept of Earth Week is said to have originated here in Philadelphia, created by students and professionals from the University of Pennsylvania and other neighboring universities.

How to reduce our carbon footprint

Former U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie, author of the historic Clean Air Act of 1970, agreed to be the keynote speaker on Earth Day in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. Other notable speakers that week included poet Allen Ginsberg and political activist Ralph Nader.

Learn how oceanic waste becomes stylish glasses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaenvironmentearth dayhistorynaturephiladelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
50th Anniversary of Earth Day: COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the earth
Animal experts joined panel discussion to celebrate Earth Day 50th anniversary
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News