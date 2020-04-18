earth day

Celebrate Earth Day with a neighborhood safari for kids!

Looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day while staying safe? Organize a neighborhood safari and let kids' imaginations run wild!

National Geographic is encouraging families all over the country to organize safaris with their communities. The concept is simple: Kids will make "safari art" inspired by wonders of the wild world, and families will hang their creations so neighbors can enjoy their "safari stop." Get other neighbors involved and embark on your own social distance-friendly family safari!

Here's how you can host your own neighborhood safari:


Get creative!
  • Let kids make their own safari scene, starring their favorite animals. Don't be afraid to get creative!
  • Hang your creation in your window, front door or apartment balcony for your neighbors to enjoy. Chalking the sidewalk also works.
  • Take a picture or video of your "safari stop" and share on social. Make sure to use the hashtag #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome.


Then on Earth Day...
  • On Earth Day this Wednesday, go on a walk (exercising appropriate social distancing guidelines) and treat it like a family safari.
  • Ask kids to call out different plants and animals and see if other neighbors have their own. No matter what nature looks like in your area, take a moment to appreciate it.


Families can check out NatGeo@Home for coloring pages to print and more inspiration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingearth dayparentingnatgeo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Celebrate Earth Day from home with Philly attractions
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Biking boom is good for you and planet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC chief warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19
2 N.J. COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental treatment
Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
Tonight on 6abc: NJ stars align for 'Jersey 4 Jersey' fundraiser
1st US COVID-19 death was weeks before previously believed: CDC
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth due to COVID-19
19-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Celebrate Earth Day from home with Philly attractions
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
American Idol's Louis Knight delivers pizza to CHOP
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
More TOP STORIES News