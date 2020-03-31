Local soap companies that are good for you and the earth

We all know hand washing is always so important, but now, more than ever.
We also know how important it is to support our local businesses, and now, more than ever.
Three local soap companies are making products that are handmade, good for you and good for the planet.
Cynthia Mosco is busy hand delivering her handmade, eco-friendly soaps around Collingswood, N.J. Her shop, Cynplicity Artisan Soap Company, features natural, healthy products.
She opened her store in Collingswood five years ago. It's closed during the quarantine, but she's still shipping and doing porch drop offs.
Mosco's soaps are package free and she uses all natural ingredients, like essential oils.
OFFER:
Right now Mosco is offering 10% off her products online using the code: 6abc.
Hand in Hand was created nine years ago by a Philadelphia couple with a mission to give back.
For every bar sold, a bar is donated to a prevent the spread of water related illnesses.
"To date, we have donated over three million bars of soaps and we work with non-profits in both Haiti and Cambodia," says Chief Operating Officer Zofia Wolicki.
Each bar is all-natural and palm free.
"Our bar soaps specifically are designed with fair trade Shea butter and cocoa butter," Wolicki says.
OFFER:
Right now they are offering 20% off online with the code: 20SECONDS
You can also find them in Whole Foods, Target and Wegmans.
Melissa Torre is a chef by trade. She started making natural soaps out of kitchen scraps that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.
"Things like citrus peels and nuts and shells and plants that people grow in their gardens," Torre says.
Torre runs Vellum St. Soap Company out of Wissahickon.
"Our most popular is the 'Cherry Wooder Ice," Torre says. "It's very Philly. We use cherry pits for this."
Another popular one for us is our Blood Orange Bourbon and Bergamot. We use grains from whiskey distilling for this one.
OFFER:
The "HAND WASHING" sale is $20 for 4 bars (your choice).
Use the code: 6abc online for a free lip balm or mini soap
All three companies are shipping or hand delivering products right now.
