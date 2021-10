PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver who ran a red light struck and killed a man riding a minibike in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of Henry Avenue.Police said the 25-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.Police have not said if any charges will be filed against the driver.