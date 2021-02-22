Teen accused in deadly East Norriton, Pa. bowling alley shooting turns himself in to police

17-year-old Jamel Barnwell is wanted in deadly East Norriton, Pa. bowling alley shooting on Feb. 20, 2021.

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say the man who opened fire inside a Montgomery County bowling alley on Saturday night, killing one and injuring four others, has turned himself in.The shooting happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton Township.On Sunday night, authorities say 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell turned himself in to police. He is facing murder charges, police said.Authorities say Barnwell walked into the bowling alley with two other men and an altercation ensued with the victim, 29-year-old Frank Wade of West Philadelphia.Barnwell is accused of firing 15 shots inside the bowling alley. Wade was shot and killed while he was on the ground, said Steele.Authorities say Barnwell and the men he was with all fled the scene after the shooting. They left behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to Barnwell.Four other family members of Wade were also injured in the shooting. They have been identified as a 31-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. All four victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Steele says there were about 50 to 75 people, including young children, who were inside the bowling alley when the gunfire erupted. Some people took shelter inside a nearby mechanical closet."You start hearing, 'Pop pop pop pop pop.' You hear them going off and everyone started panicking, running toward the back," said Harry Delmar, who was at the bowling alley with his family, including his 2-year-old niece and 9-year-old nephew."Making sure that they got out safe. My first priority was the kids. I didn't care about myself. I didn't know how close the person, where he was, if he was going to go right down the lanes," said Megan Jantzi, Delmar's fiancé.The Jantzi family came back Sunday for their car. They had left everything inside and a stranger took them home."A stranger, that was so nice. But I wound up talking to him and I'm going to send him a thank-you note today," said Jantzi's mom, Jeanne.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau's Crime Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648). Or submit an anonymous text tip using Montco Crime Tips on the STOPit! app.