2 adults, child taken to hospital after crash in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two adults and a child were injured during a crash in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of West 64th Avenue near North 2nd Street.

Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.