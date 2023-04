Fire erupts at home in East Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia

Luckily, the family of five that lived in the house was able to get out safely.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flames erupted from a Philadelphia home early on Saturday morning.

The homeowner in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood says electrical wiring caused the blaze to start from their home.

The fire happened along the 600 block of 67th Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to see smoke coming from the second and third floors.

