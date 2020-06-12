Kensington shooting injures 2 men

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men in their 20s were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of East Ontario Street.Police said both victims were shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Evidence at the scene leads police to believe that two guns were used in the shooting.Witnesses said they saw two men running from the scene. No arrests have been made.